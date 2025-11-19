“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Salesforce Inc (AMEX: CRM)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|11/19/2020
|
|End date:
|11/18/2025
|Start price/share:
|$264.65
|End price/share:
|$233.50
|Starting shares:
|37.79
|Ending shares:
|38.19
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$2.85
|Total return:
|-10.83%
|Average annual return:
|-2.27%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$8,915.37
As we can see, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -2.27%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $8,915.37 today (as of 11/18/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -10.83% (something to think about: how might CRM shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Salesforce Inc paid investors a total of $2.85/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.664/share, we calculate that CRM has a current yield of approximately 0.71%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.664 against the original $264.65/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.27%.
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“If you’re looking for a home run, a great investment for five years or 10 years or more, then the only way to beat this enormous fog that covers the future is to identify a long-term trend that will give a particular business some sort of edge.” — Ralph Wanger