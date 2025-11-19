“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Salesforce Inc (AMEX: CRM)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

CRM 5-Year Return Details Start date: 11/19/2020 $10,000



11/19/2020 $8,915



11/18/2025 End date: 11/18/2025 Start price/share: $264.65 End price/share: $233.50 Starting shares: 37.79 Ending shares: 38.19 Dividends reinvested/share: $2.85 Total return: -10.83% Average annual return: -2.27% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $8,915.37

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -2.27%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $8,915.37 today (as of 11/18/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -10.83% (something to think about: how might CRM shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Salesforce Inc paid investors a total of $2.85/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.664/share, we calculate that CRM has a current yield of approximately 0.71%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.664 against the original $264.65/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.27%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“If you’re looking for a home run, a great investment for five years or 10 years or more, then the only way to beat this enormous fog that covers the future is to identify a long-term trend that will give a particular business some sort of edge.” — Ralph Wanger