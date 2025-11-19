“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A critical pearl of wisdom from Warren Buffett teaches us that with any potential stock investment we may make, as soon as our buy order is filled we will have a choice: to remain a co-owner of that company for the long haul, or to react to the inevitable short-term ups and downs that the stock market is famous for (sometimes sharp ups and downs).

The reality of this choice forces us to challenge our confidence in any given company we might invest into, and keep our eyes on the long-term time horizon. The market may go up and down the interim, but over a decade-long holding period, will the investment succeed?

Back in 2015, investors may have been asking themselves that very question about Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE: LYV). Let’s examine what would have happened over a decade-long holding period, had you invested in LYV shares back in 2015 and held on.

LYV 10-Year Return Details Start date: 11/19/2015 $10,000



11/19/2015 $50,981



11/18/2025 End date: 11/18/2025 Start price/share: $25.76 End price/share: $131.33 Starting shares: 388.20 Ending shares: 388.20 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 409.82% Average annual return: 17.68% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $50,981.66

As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 17.68%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $50,981.66 today (as of 11/18/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 409.82% (something to think about: how might LYV shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another great investment quote to think about:

“One of the funny things about the stock market is that every time one person buys, another sells, and both think they are astute.” — William Feather