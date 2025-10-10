The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a two-decade period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2005, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Dollar Tree Inc (NASD: DLTR), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a two-decade holding period.

DLTR 20-Year Return Details Start date: 10/10/2005 $10,000



10/10/2005 $123,185



10/09/2025 End date: 10/09/2025 Start price/share: $7.23 End price/share: $89.02 Starting shares: 1,383.13 Ending shares: 1,383.13 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 1,131.26% Average annual return: 13.37% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $123,185.67

The above analysis shows the two-decade investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 13.37%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $123,185.67 today (as of 10/09/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,131.26% (something to think about: how might DLTR shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another great investment quote to think about:

“The person who starts simply with the idea of getting rich won’t succeed; you must have a larger ambition.” — John Rockefeller