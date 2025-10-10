“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a two-decade period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2005, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Dollar Tree Inc (NASD: DLTR), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a two-decade holding period.
|Start date:
|10/10/2005
|
|End date:
|10/09/2025
|Start price/share:
|$7.23
|End price/share:
|$89.02
|Starting shares:
|1,383.13
|Ending shares:
|1,383.13
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|1,131.26%
|Average annual return:
|13.37%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$123,185.67
The above analysis shows the two-decade investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 13.37%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $123,185.67 today (as of 10/09/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,131.26% (something to think about: how might DLTR shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Another great investment quote to think about:
“The person who starts simply with the idea of getting rich won’t succeed; you must have a larger ambition.” — John Rockefeller