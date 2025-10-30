“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?
A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a five year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Netflix Inc (NASD: NFLX) back in 2020. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:
|Start date:
|10/30/2020
|
|End date:
|10/29/2025
|Start price/share:
|$475.74
|End price/share:
|$1,100.41
|Starting shares:
|21.02
|Ending shares:
|21.02
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|131.30%
|Average annual return:
|18.26%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$23,130.73
The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 18.26%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $23,130.73 today (as of 10/29/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 131.30% (something to think about: how might NFLX shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“You can’t restate a dividend.” — Malon Wilkus