“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a five year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Netflix Inc (NASD: NFLX) back in 2020. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

NFLX 5-Year Return Details Start date: 10/30/2020 $10,000



10/30/2020 $23,130



10/29/2025 End date: 10/29/2025 Start price/share: $475.74 End price/share: $1,100.41 Starting shares: 21.02 Ending shares: 21.02 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 131.30% Average annual return: 18.26% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $23,130.73

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 18.26%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $23,130.73 today (as of 10/29/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 131.30% (something to think about: how might NFLX shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“You can’t restate a dividend.” — Malon Wilkus