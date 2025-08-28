“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a ten year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) back in 2015. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

UNH 10-Year Return Details Start date: 08/28/2015 $10,000



08/28/2015 $30,281



08/27/2025 End date: 08/27/2025 Start price/share: $117.28 End price/share: $303.88 Starting shares: 85.27 Ending shares: 99.61 Dividends reinvested/share: $50.45 Total return: 202.70% Average annual return: 11.71% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $30,281.96

As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 11.71%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $30,281.96 today (as of 08/27/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 202.70% (something to think about: how might UNH shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that UnitedHealth Group Inc paid investors a total of $50.45/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 8.84/share, we calculate that UNH has a current yield of approximately 2.91%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 8.84 against the original $117.28/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.48%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“Go for a business that any idiot can run â€“ because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it.” — Peter Lynch