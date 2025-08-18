“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a five year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Apollo Global Management Inc (new (NYSE: APO) back in 2020. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

APO 5-Year Return Details Start date: 08/18/2020 $10,000



08/18/2020 $32,736



08/15/2025 End date: 08/15/2025 Start price/share: $47.90 End price/share: $139.39 Starting shares: 208.77 Ending shares: 234.81 Dividends reinvested/share: $8.69 Total return: 227.30% Average annual return: 26.80% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $32,736.42

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 26.80%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $32,736.42 today (as of 08/15/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 227.30% (something to think about: how might APO shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Apollo Global Management Inc (new paid investors a total of $8.69/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.04/share, we calculate that APO has a current yield of approximately 1.46%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.04 against the original $47.90/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.05%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“People who invest make money for themselves; people who speculate make money for their brokers.” — Benjamin Graham