“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASD: CZR)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

CZR 5-Year Return Details Start date: 08/24/2020 $10,000



08/24/2020 $5,590



08/21/2025 End date: 08/21/2025 Start price/share: $44.72 End price/share: $25.00 Starting shares: 223.61 Ending shares: 223.61 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -44.10% Average annual return: -10.99% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $5,590.76

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -10.99%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $5,590.76 today (as of 08/21/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -44.10% (something to think about: how might CZR shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“The stock market is filled with individuals who know the price of everything, but the value of nothing.” — Phillip Fisher