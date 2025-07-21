“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
— Warren Buffett
One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a twenty year holding period for an investor who was considering Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE: CTRA) back in 2005, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.
|Start date:
|07/21/2005
|
|End date:
|07/18/2025
|Start price/share:
|$4.69
|End price/share:
|$24.39
|Starting shares:
|2,132.20
|Ending shares:
|2,968.10
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$7.75
|Total return:
|623.92%
|Average annual return:
|10.40%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$72,379.72
As we can see, the twenty year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 10.40%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $72,379.72 today (as of 07/18/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 623.92% (something to think about: how might CTRA shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Coterra Energy Inc paid investors a total of $7.75/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .88/share, we calculate that CTRA has a current yield of approximately 3.61%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .88 against the original $4.69/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 76.97%.
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“A 10% decline in the market is fairly common, it happens about once a year. Investors who realize this are less likely to sell in a panic, and more likely to remain invested, benefitting from the wealthbuilding power of stocks.” — Christopher Davis