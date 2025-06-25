“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a decade-long holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Expedia Group Inc (NASD: EXPE) back in 2015: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full decade-long investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 10 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

EXPE 10-Year Return Details Start date: 06/25/2015 $10,000



06/25/2015 $16,308



06/24/2025 End date: 06/24/2025 Start price/share: $109.27 End price/share: $169.22 Starting shares: 91.52 Ending shares: 96.41 Dividends reinvested/share: $6.34 Total return: 63.15% Average annual return: 5.01% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $16,308.83

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 5.01%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $16,308.83 today (as of 06/24/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 63.15% (something to think about: how might EXPE shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Expedia Group Inc paid investors a total of $6.34/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.6/share, we calculate that EXPE has a current yield of approximately 0.95%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.6 against the original $109.27/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.87%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“I rarely think the market is right. I believe non-dividend stocks aren’t much more than baseball cards. They are worth what you can convince someone to pay for it.” — Mark Cuban