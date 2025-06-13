“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Campbell’s Company (NASD: CPB)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.

CPB 10-Year Return Details Start date: 06/15/2015 $10,000



06/15/2015 $9,762



06/12/2025 End date: 06/12/2025 Start price/share: $46.33 End price/share: $33.32 Starting shares: 215.84 Ending shares: 292.87 Dividends reinvested/share: $14.21 Total return: -2.42% Average annual return: -0.24% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $9,762.58

As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -0.24%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $9,762.58 today (as of 06/12/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -2.42% (something to think about: how might CPB shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Campbell’s Company paid investors a total of $14.21/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.56/share, we calculate that CPB has a current yield of approximately 4.68%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.56 against the original $46.33/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 10.10%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“Waiting helps you as an investor and a lot of people just can’t stand to wait. If you didn’t get the deferred-gratification gene, you’ve got to work very hard to overcome that.” — Charlie Munger