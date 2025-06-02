One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a decade-long holding period for an investor who was considering Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) back in 2015, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

ZTS 10-Year Return Details Start date: 06/02/2015 $10,000



06/02/2015 $36,619



05/30/2025 End date: 05/30/2025 Start price/share: $49.58 End price/share: $168.63 Starting shares: 201.69 Ending shares: 217.07 Dividends reinvested/share: $9.13 Total return: 266.04% Average annual return: 13.86% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $36,619.45

The above analysis shows the decade-long investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 13.86%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $36,619.45 today (as of 05/30/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 266.04% (something to think about: how might ZTS shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Zoetis Inc paid investors a total of $9.13/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2/share, we calculate that ZTS has a current yield of approximately 1.19%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2 against the original $49.58/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.40%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it; he who doesn’t, pays it.” — Albert Einstein