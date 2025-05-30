“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.
|Start date:
|06/01/2015
|
|End date:
|05/29/2025
|Start price/share:
|$188.80
|End price/share:
|$102.13
|Starting shares:
|52.97
|Ending shares:
|52.97
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|-45.91%
|Average annual return:
|-5.96%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$5,409.11
As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -5.96%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $5,409.11 today (as of 05/29/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -45.91% (something to think about: how might MHK shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it; he who doesn’t, pays it.” — Albert Einstein