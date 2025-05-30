“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.

MHK 10-Year Return Details Start date: 06/01/2015 $10,000



06/01/2015 $5,409



05/29/2025 End date: 05/29/2025 Start price/share: $188.80 End price/share: $102.13 Starting shares: 52.97 Ending shares: 52.97 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -45.91% Average annual return: -5.96% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $5,409.11

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -5.96%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $5,409.11 today (as of 05/29/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -45.91% (something to think about: how might MHK shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it; he who doesn’t, pays it.” — Albert Einstein