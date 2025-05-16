The investment philosophy practiced by Warren Buffett calls for investors to take a long-term horizon when making an investment, such as a decade-long holding period (or even longer), and reconsider making the investment in the first place if unable to envision holding the stock for at least five years. Today, we look at how such a long-term strategy would have done for investors in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG) back in 2015, holding through to today.

As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 8.57%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $22,756.13 today (as of 05/15/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 127.50% (something to think about: how might CFG shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Beyond share price change, another component of CFG’s total return these past 10 years has been the payment by Citizens Financial Group Inc of $12.58/share in dividends to shareholders. Automatic reinvestment of dividends can be a wonderful way to compound returns, and for the above calculations we presume that dividends are reinvested into additional shares of stock. (For the purpose of these calcuations, the closing price on ex-date is used).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.68/share, we calculate that CFG has a current yield of approximately 4.03%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.68 against the original $26.30/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 15.32%.

