Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a two-decade holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into AMETEK Inc (NYSE: AME) back in 2005: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full two-decade investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 20 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

AME 20-Year Return Details Start date: 05/13/2005 $10,000



05/13/2005 $187,334



05/12/2025 End date: 05/12/2025 Start price/share: $10.89 End price/share: $179.38 Starting shares: 918.27 Ending shares: 1,044.10 Dividends reinvested/share: $8.55 Total return: 1,772.91% Average annual return: 15.77% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $187,334.43

As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 15.77%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $187,334.43 today (as of 05/12/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,772.91% (something to think about: how might AME shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that AMETEK Inc paid investors a total of $8.55/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.24/share, we calculate that AME has a current yield of approximately 0.69%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.24 against the original $10.89/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 6.34%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“All intelligent investing is value investing: acquiring more that you are paying for. You must value the business in order to value the stock.” — Charlie Munger