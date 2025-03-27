The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE: TRV)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.

TRV 10-Year Return Details Start date: 03/27/2015 $10,000



03/27/2015 $30,663



03/26/2025 End date: 03/26/2025 Start price/share: $107.13 End price/share: $262.26 Starting shares: 93.34 Ending shares: 116.93 Dividends reinvested/share: $33.20 Total return: 206.66% Average annual return: 11.85% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $30,663.83

As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 11.85%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $30,663.83 today (as of 03/26/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 206.66% (something to think about: how might TRV shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Travelers Companies Inc paid investors a total of $33.20/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 4.2/share, we calculate that TRV has a current yield of approximately 1.60%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 4.2 against the original $107.13/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.49%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“In the long run, it’s not just how much money you make that will determine your future prosperity. It’s how much of that money you put to work by saving it and investing it.” — Peter Lynch