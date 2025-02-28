“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Regions Financial Corp (NYSE: RF)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

02/27/2025 End date: 02/27/2025 Start price/share: $13.52 End price/share: $23.40 Starting shares: 739.64 Ending shares: 906.85 Dividends reinvested/share: $3.87 Total return: 112.20% Average annual return: 16.23% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $21,221.21

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 16.23%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $21,221.21 today (as of 02/27/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 112.20% (something to think about: how might RF shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Regions Financial Corp paid investors a total of $3.87/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1/share, we calculate that RF has a current yield of approximately 4.27%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1 against the original $13.52/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 31.58%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“The intelligent investor is a realist who sells to optimists and buys from pessimists.” — Benjamin Graham