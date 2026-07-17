“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period can reveal far more about business performance and shareholder returns than short-term market swings. That is especially true in a stock such as McKesson Corp (NYSE: MCK), where long-term total return has been driven primarily by share-price appreciation, with dividends providing a smaller but still additive contribution. For investors evaluating buy-and-hold investing, McKesson’s decade-long performance offers a useful case study in how disciplined holding periods can compound capital.

Using a starting date of 07/18/2016 and an ending date of 07/16/2026, a hypothetical $10,000 investment in MCK grew to $45,934.69 with dividends reinvested. That translates to a total return of 359.50% and an average annual return of 16.47%.

MCK 10-Year Return Details

MCK 10-Year Return Details Start date: 07/18/2016 $10,000



07/18/2016 $45,934



07/16/2026 End date: 07/16/2026 Start price/share: $197.70 End price/share: $841.31 Starting shares: 50.58 Ending shares: 54.62 Dividends reinvested/share: $20.00 Total return: 359.50% Average annual return: 16.47% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $45,934.69

The result is straightforward: over the period measured, buy-and-hold investing in McKesson was highly effective. A $10,000 position compounded to nearly $46,000, with most of the gain coming from appreciation in the share price and a smaller portion from reinvested dividends. The analysis also underscores an important distinction in total-return investing: even when dividend yield is modest, reinvestment can still add incremental shares and enhance long-term compounding.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove McKesson’s 10-Year Total Return?

McKesson is one of the largest pharmaceutical distributors in the United States, operating at significant scale in drug distribution, medical-surgical supply, and healthcare services. Businesses in this category often operate with relatively thin margins but substantial revenue volume, making execution, efficiency, capital allocation, and competitive positioning central to long-term shareholder outcomes.

In MCK’s case, the decade-long return profile shown above indicates that capital appreciation was the dominant factor. The stock rose from $197.70 per share to $841.31 per share over the period, while total dividends paid amounted to $20.00 per share. That does not diminish the role of dividends, but it does clarify the return mix: McKesson’s result over this span was principally an appreciation story rather than a high-yield income story.

How Dividend Reinvestment Affected the Outcome

Dividend reinvestment increased the share count from 50.58 shares at the start of the period to 54.62 shares at the end. That incremental increase may appear modest, but it illustrates the mechanics of compounding:

Cash dividends were used to purchase additional shares over time.

Those added shares then participated in future price appreciation.

The result was a higher ending portfolio value than price appreciation alone would have produced.

This is why total return is the more complete measure of long-term equity performance. Price return captures only the change in share price, while total return includes the contribution of dividends and the effect of reinvestment.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $3.28 per share, MCK has a current yield of approximately 0.39%, using the ending share price of $841.31 in the table above. That places McKesson well outside the category of traditional high-yield dividend stocks.

Another useful reference point is yield on cost, which measures the current annual dividend relative to the original purchase price. Using the $197.70 starting share price, McKesson’s current annualized dividend of $3.28 equates to a yield on cost of about 1.66%.

Yield on cost does not change the stock’s current market yield, but it can help illustrate how dividend growth interacts with a long holding period. For long-term shareholders, a company that begins with a low yield can still become more meaningful from an income perspective if the dividend rises steadily over time.

Key Takeaways From McKesson’s 10-Year Performance

Total return matters most. McKesson’s 359.50% total return provides a fuller picture than price change alone.

McKesson’s 359.50% total return provides a fuller picture than price change alone. Buy-and-hold can be effective when the underlying business compounds. A 10-year horizon allowed operating performance and market re-rating to work over time.

A 10-year horizon allowed operating performance and market re-rating to work over time. Dividend yield was not the primary attraction. The return profile was driven mainly by capital appreciation, with dividends serving as a secondary contributor.

The return profile was driven mainly by capital appreciation, with dividends serving as a secondary contributor. Reinvestment added value. Even with a relatively low yield, reinvested dividends increased the ending share count and boosted the final portfolio value.

McKesson’s decade-long result is a reminder that successful long-term equity investing does not always begin with a high headline yield or a short-term catalyst. In some cases, the strongest outcomes come from owning a durable business through a full market cycle and allowing compounding to do the heavy lifting.

“A stock is not just a ticker symbol or an electronic blip; it is an ownership interest in an actual business, with an underlying value that does not depend on its share price.” — Benjamin Graham