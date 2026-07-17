“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

A long holding period can materially change how an investment outcome is judged. For Western Digital Corp (NASD: WDC), the difference between focusing on short-term volatility and evaluating long-term total return is substantial. An investor who committed $10,000 to WDC in July 2006 and held through July 2026, with dividends reinvested, would have seen that position grow dramatically despite the cyclical nature of the storage and semiconductor markets.

The broader lesson is not simply that WDC delivered a strong historical result. It is that compounding, time, and dividend reinvestment can significantly influence realized returns, even in industries known for pricing pressure, technological disruption, and pronounced earnings swings.

WDC 20-Year Return Details

WDC 20-Year Return Details Start date: 07/17/2006 $10,000



07/17/2006 $416,088



07/16/2026 End date: 07/16/2026 Start price/share: $14.01 End price/share: $466.81 Starting shares: 713.78 Ending shares: 891.25 Dividends reinvested/share: $10.84 Total return: 4,060.45% Average annual return: 20.48% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $416,088.70

Using the figures above, a $10,000 investment in Western Digital on 07/17/2006 would have grown to $416,088.70 by 07/16/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That represents a total return of 4,060.45% and an annualized return of 20.48%. These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove the Return

The bulk of the gain came from share-price appreciation. WDC rose from $14.01 per share to $466.81 over the measurement period, reflecting a large increase in the market value assigned to the business. Dividend reinvestment added to the result by increasing the share count from 713.78 to 891.25, demonstrating how even a relatively modest income stream can enhance long-term compounding when deployed consistently.

Over the period shown, Western Digital paid a cumulative $10.84 per share in dividends that were reinvested into additional shares. Reinvestment matters because it affects future return potential in two ways: it increases the number of shares owned, and those additional shares can then participate in any future price appreciation and dividend payments.

Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $0.60 per share, WDC has a current yield of approximately 0.13% using the ending share price in this analysis. Expressed against the original purchase price of $14.01, that same annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of about 4.28%.

Yield on cost is a backward-looking measure, but it can still be useful in illustrating how an income stream evolves relative to the original capital committed. Current yield, by contrast, reflects the income an investor would receive based on the current market price.

Why Long-Term Analysis Matters for WDC

Western Digital has operated in segments where returns can be highly sensitive to product cycles, memory and storage demand, capital spending, pricing conditions, and shifts in technology standards. That backdrop tends to produce periods of substantial volatility. Looking only at short windows can therefore obscure the larger effect of remaining invested through multiple cycles.

This is one reason total-return analysis is especially useful. It captures not only the stock’s price movement, but also the contribution from cash distributions that are reinvested along the way. For companies with intermittent or evolving payout policies, that distinction can materially alter the final investment value.

Key Takeaways

A $10,000 investment in WDC in July 2006 grew to $416,088.70 by July 2026.

Total return was 4,060.45%, with an average annual return of 20.48%.

Share-price appreciation was the primary driver, while dividend reinvestment increased total share ownership.

At a $0.60 annualized dividend rate, current yield is about 0.13%, and yield on cost is about 4.28% based on the original entry price.

Another investment principle worth keeping in mind is that strong long-term outcomes rarely arrive in a straight line. Extended holding periods often require absorbing material drawdowns and cyclical uncertainty before compounding becomes fully visible in the end result.

“If you have trouble imagining a 20% loss in the stock market, you shouldn’t be in stocks.” — John Bogle