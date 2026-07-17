“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period is a useful test of how a stock performs through changing market conditions, especially when dividend reinvestment is included. For BXP Inc (NYSE: BXP), the five-year buy-and-hold outcome from July 19, 2021 to July 16, 2026 was negative on a total return basis, even after accounting for dividends. The result highlights a central feature of REIT investing: income can cushion downside, but it does not fully offset a meaningful decline in the underlying share price.

BXP 5-Year Return Details

BXP 5-Year Return Details Start date: 07/19/2021 $10,000



07/19/2021 $8,253



07/16/2026 End date: 07/16/2026 Start price/share: $110.71 End price/share: $70.65 Starting shares: 90.33 Ending shares: 116.80 Dividends reinvested/share: $18.48 Total return: -17.48% Average annual return: -3.77% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $8,253.61

A $10,000 investment in BXP over this period would have declined to $8,253.61, assuming dividends were reinvested. That translates to a total return of -17.48% and an average annual return of -3.77%. In other words, the dividend stream provided meaningful support, but not enough to overcome the decline in the stock itself. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Negative Total Return?

The key factor was capital depreciation. BXP shares fell from $110.71 to $70.65 during the measurement period, a drop large enough to outweigh the benefit of reinvested dividends. For equity REITs, total return typically comes from two sources:

Share price movement — the market’s repricing of the company’s earnings power, balance sheet risk, asset values, and growth outlook.

— the market’s repricing of the company’s earnings power, balance sheet risk, asset values, and growth outlook. Dividend income — the cash distributions paid to shareholders, which can enhance returns further when reinvested.

In BXP’s case, the second component was substantial but insufficient. The company paid a cumulative $18.48 per share in dividends over the five-year holding period, and reinvestment increased the share count from 90.33 to 116.80. Even so, the lower ending share price left the overall investment below its starting value.

Why Dividend Reinvestment Still Matters

Dividend reinvestment is especially relevant for REITs, where a significant portion of long-term return often comes from distributions rather than pure price appreciation. In this case, reinvestment added more than 26 shares to the position over five years. That did not change the direction of the result, but it did reduce the damage relative to a price-only outcome.

This distinction is important when evaluating income-oriented securities. A weak share price chart can understate the actual economic return if dividends are excluded, while a headline yield can overstate the attractiveness of a stock if the underlying equity value is eroding. Total return is the more complete measure.

Current Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.80 per share, BXP has a current yield of approximately 3.96% using the ending share price of $70.65. Measured against the original purchase price of $110.71, that same annualized dividend equates to a yield on cost of 3.58%.

These two yield figures answer different questions:

Current yield: What the stock pays today relative to its current market price.

What the stock pays today relative to its current market price. Yield on cost: What the current dividend represents relative to the original entry price.

Yield on cost can be a useful historical reference for an existing holder, but current yield is generally more relevant when evaluating the stock as a new capital allocation decision.

A REIT-Specific Context for BXP

BXP, formerly Boston Properties, is widely known as an office-focused REIT with exposure to major gateway markets. That context matters. Office real estate has faced a difficult operating and valuation backdrop in recent years, with investors closely tracking leasing demand, occupancy trends, refinancing conditions, and property values. Those pressures can weigh on REIT multiples even when cash distributions remain intact for a time.

As a result, a five-year buy-and-hold review of BXP is not just a story about dividends versus price decline. It is also a reminder that sector conditions and asset-class sentiment can dominate outcomes over intermediate time horizons, particularly in property segments experiencing structural uncertainty.

Key Takeaways

BXP delivered a negative five-year total return of -17.48% from July 2021 to July 2026.

A $10,000 investment would have fallen to $8,253.61 with dividends reinvested.

Dividend income was meaningful, totaling $18.48 per share over the holding period.

Reinvestment increased the share count, but not enough to offset the stock’s price decline.

For REIT analysis, total return provides a clearer picture than price performance alone.

“I’d like to live as a poor man with lots of money.” — Pablo Picasso