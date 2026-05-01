“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period is a practical test of whether a company can translate brand strength, recurring cash flow, and dividend discipline into shareholder returns. For Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE: CL), the decade-long buy-and-hold outcome was positive, though modest by broad equity market standards. Using a starting investment date of 05/02/2016 and assuming dividends were reinvested, a $10,000 investment grew to $14,931.04 by 04/30/2026.

That result equates to a total return of 49.25% and an average annual return of 4.09%. The figures illustrate an important distinction in long-term equity analysis: stable consumer staples businesses can produce durable returns over time, but the combination of entry valuation, earnings growth, currency exposure, and dividend growth materially affects the final outcome.

CL 10-Year Return Details

CL 10-Year Return Details Start date: 05/02/2016 $10,000



05/02/2016 $14,931



04/30/2026 End date: 04/30/2026 Start price/share: $72.37 End price/share: $85.36 Starting shares: 138.18 Ending shares: 174.85 Dividends reinvested/share: $18.14 Total return: 49.25% Average annual return: 4.09% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $14,931.04

In simple terms, the investment thesis worked, but not dramatically. The stock price rose from $72.37 to $85.36 over the holding period, and dividend reinvestment lifted the share count from 138.18 to 174.85. The combination of capital appreciation and reinvested income produced the final value of $14,931.04.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove Colgate-Palmolive’s 10-Year Total Return?

The most useful way to interpret Colgate-Palmolive’s 10-year total return is to separate it into its two main components:

Share price appreciation: the stock advanced from $72.37 to $85.36.

the stock advanced from $72.37 to $85.36. Dividend income and reinvestment: shareholders received $18.14 per share in dividends over the period, and those cash payments, when reinvested, increased the ending share count.

That breakdown matters because consumer staples stocks such as Colgate-Palmolive often rely heavily on income generation and compounding rather than rapid multiple expansion. When earnings growth is steady but not fast, reinvested dividends can account for a meaningful share of total return over long holding periods.

Dividend Reinvestment and Yield on Cost

Over the 10-year period, Colgate-Palmolive paid $18.14 per share in dividends. Assuming automatic dividend reinvestment, those payments purchased additional shares and helped raise the investor’s position from 138.18 shares to 174.85 shares. This is the core mechanics of a dividend reinvestment strategy: cash distributions are converted into incremental ownership, which can then generate additional dividends in future periods.

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.12 per share, CL has a current yield of approximately 2.48%. Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using the initial share price of $72.37, the current dividend rate implies a yield on cost of 3.43%.

Yield on cost does not change the stock’s current market valuation, but it does show how dividend growth can improve the income profile of a long-held position. For investors focused on cash generation, that can be a meaningful part of the long-term ownership case.

How to Read This Result

Colgate-Palmolive is a classic defensive business: a global household and personal care company with established brands, recurring demand, and a long history of returning cash to shareholders. Those characteristics often support lower earnings volatility than more cyclical industries. They do not, however, guarantee high equity returns from any specific starting valuation.

The 2016 to 2026 holding period shows that business quality and shareholder returns are related but not identical. A strong franchise can still produce only moderate total returns if revenue growth is restrained, margins face periodic pressure, or the stock begins the period at a relatively full valuation. In other words, stability can reduce downside risk, but it does not eliminate the importance of price paid and future growth rates.

Key Takeaways

Ending value: $10,000 invested in Colgate-Palmolive on 05/02/2016 grew to $14,931.04 by 04/30/2026.

$10,000 invested in Colgate-Palmolive on 05/02/2016 grew to $14,931.04 by 04/30/2026. Total return: 49.25% with dividends reinvested.

49.25% with dividends reinvested. Annualized return: 4.09% over the 10-year holding period.

4.09% over the 10-year holding period. Dividend contribution: $18.14 per share in cumulative dividends helped drive the result.

$18.14 per share in cumulative dividends helped drive the result. Current income profile: based on a $2.12 annualized dividend, current yield is about 2.48% and yield on cost is about 3.43%.

The broader lesson is straightforward: long-term returns in dividend stocks are shaped by more than the dividend itself. For Colgate-Palmolive, reinvested income added meaningful support, but the final outcome still depended on the pace of share-price appreciation across the decade.

Another investment maxim worth considering:

“I learned early that there is nothing new in Wall Street. There can’t be because speculation is as old as the hills. Whatever happens in the stock market today has happened before and will happen again. I’ve never forgotten that.” — Jesse Livermore