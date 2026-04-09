“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A key lesson investors can draw from Warren Buffett is how to frame any potential stock purchase within a genuinely long-term time horizon. Every investor in an individual stock faces a choice: focus on the inevitable day-to-day volatility and headline noise, or instead concentrate on owning businesses we are comfortable holding through full market cycles — potentially for five years or more.

One disciplined approach is to all but ignore short-term price quotations and begin with the assumption that, once bought, a stock may sit in the portfolio for years. That mindset shifts the analytical emphasis away from short-term trading and toward business quality, competitive position, balance-sheet strength, and management’s track record of allocating capital.

Against that backdrop, it is instructive to look back and quantify what a simple buy-and-hold investment would have generated. Below we examine how an investment in NVR Inc. (NYSE: NVR) would have performed over a five-year holding period.

NVR is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, operating under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes brands, with a business model that emphasizes controlling land through options rather than owning large land banks outright. That asset-light approach has historically supported high returns on capital and provided flexibility across housing cycles. It also helps explain why long-term shareholders often view NVR less as a cyclical trading vehicle and more as a compounding business tied to U.S. housing demand, demographics, and household formation.

With that context in mind, here is how a hypothetical $10,000 position would have fared.

NVR 5-Year Return Details Start date: 04/09/2021 $10,000



04/09/2021 $13,778



04/08/2026 End date: 04/08/2026 Start price/share: $4,902.13 End price/share: $6,755.50 Starting shares: 2.04 Ending shares: 2.04 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 37.81% Average annual return: 6.62% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $13,778.23

As shown above, the five-year investment result worked out favorably, with an annualized rate of return of 6.62%. That outcome would have turned a $10,000 investment made five years ago into $13,778.23 today (as of 04/08/2026). On a total return basis, that is a cumulative gain of 37.81%, entirely driven by price appreciation, given that NVR historically has not paid a regular cash dividend over this period.

Because the return profile excludes dividends, the case study highlights a different style of equity compounding than high-yield income strategies. Shareholder value creation at NVR has typically come from:

Revenue growth tied to U.S. housing demand and geographic expansion.

Margin discipline supported by its option-based land acquisition model.

Consistent share repurchases, which can enhance earnings per share over time.

For comparison, over the same broad timeframe the U.S. equity market has delivered mid- to high-single-digit annualized total returns, depending on the index and exact start and end dates used. NVR’s 6.62% annualized gain over this specific five-year window therefore sits in roughly the same ballpark as the broader market, although shorter snapshots can obscure the company’s strong multi-decade track record of compounding intrinsic value.

For long-term investors, the most important takeaway is less about the exact dollar amount and more about the discipline of staying invested through a full cycle. Between April 2021 and April 2026, NVR shareholders had to look through significant macroeconomic uncertainty, including:

Rapidly rising mortgage rates from historically low levels, which pressured affordability.

Concerns about a potential slowdown in U.S. housing starts and existing-home transactions.

Broad market volatility associated with inflation, shifting monetary policy, and cyclical recession fears.

Nevertheless, a simple buy-and-hold approach from 2021 through 2026 still produced a positive real return before inflation, underscoring the resilience of a high-quality operator in a cyclical industry.

Looking ahead, the forward return profile for NVR will depend on familiar drivers: employment trends, wage growth, the level and direction of mortgage rates, housing supply constraints, and the company’s ability to sustain its disciplined capital allocation and cost structure. While no one can predict exactly how the next five years will unfold, the historical data point above provides a useful reference when considering how shares might perform over the next five years for investors willing to endure interim volatility.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

As with any single-company exposure, investors should consider position sizing, diversification, and risk tolerance. Homebuilding remains a cyclical sector, and even high-quality operators can experience sharp drawdowns during housing downturns. Long-term returns ultimately hinge on purchasing at a reasonable valuation, allowing fundamentals to play out, and maintaining the psychological resilience to hold through unavoidable periods of market stress — the very mindset Buffett alludes to in the quotation above.

Here’s one more investment quote before you go:

“The emotional burden of trading is substantial; on any given day, I could lose millions of dollars. If you personalize these losses, you can’t trade.” — Bruce Kovner