The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a twenty-year holding period, or even longer, fits comfortably within the strategy. Long-term compounding, a focus on underlying business economics, and the disciplined reinvestment of cash flows are central tenets of this approach.

One way to evaluate that philosophy in practice is to look backwards over a full market cycle or more. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASD: STX), a leading provider of data storage solutions, when purchased twenty years ago and then simply held with dividends reinvested?

Below, we examine the outcome of a twenty-year, buy-and-hold investment in Seagate stock starting in 2006, using total-return data including the impact of reinvested dividends.

STX 20-Year Return Details Start date: 04/10/2006 $10,000



04/10/2006 $385,876



04/08/2026 End date: 04/08/2026 Start price/share: $26.45 End price/share: $496.30 Starting shares: 378.07 Ending shares: 778.02 Dividends reinvested/share: $35.54 Total return: 3,761.31% Average annual return: 20.03% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $385,876.05

The twenty-year investment result shown above worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 20.03%. A hypothetical $10,000 investment made twenty years ago would have grown to $385,876.05 as of 04/08/2026, assuming all dividends were reinvested. On a total return basis, that equates to a gain of 3,761.31% over the period.

To put those figures in context, an annualized return above 20% over two decades is substantially ahead of the long-run historical total return of the broader U.S. equity market, which is often cited in the 8%–10% range. The Seagate example therefore illustrates the potential payoff from identifying and holding a successful individual equity through multiple business and market cycles.

It is also worth noting that the period from 2006 to 2026 spans the global financial crisis, the European sovereign debt crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic, and multiple interest-rate regimes. An investor maintaining a long-term, buy-and-hold posture would have had to endure periods of significant volatility and drawdowns to realize the total return outcome shown above.

Dividends are always an important investment factor to consider, and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has paid $35.54 per share in dividends to shareholders over the past twenty years covered in the analysis above. For many income-focused investors, a reliable and growing dividend stream is a prerequisite; this component of total return is therefore a critical consideration when assessing long-term performance.

Automated reinvestment of dividends into additional shares of stock — via a dividend reinvestment plan, or DRIP — can be a powerful way for an investor to compound returns over time. Each reinvested dividend buys incremental shares, which in turn can generate their own dividends and participate fully in any subsequent price appreciation. The calculations summarized here assume that all dividends received over the period were reinvested, with shares purchased at the closing price on the ex-dividend date, as implemented by the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

Seagate initiated its regular dividend program in 2003 and has, over time, used dividends and share repurchases as key elements of its capital-return policy. As a provider of hard disk drives and, more recently, high-capacity storage systems that support cloud computing, data centers, and artificial intelligence workloads, the company operates in a cyclical but structurally important segment of the technology hardware industry. That cyclicality has at times led to meaningful fluctuations in earnings and share price, which in turn can create opportunities for patient investors who reinvest cash flows during downturns.

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.96 per share, we calculate that STX has a current yield of approximately 0.60%. While that trailing yield is modest on today’s price, another instructive datapoint is “yield on cost” — in other words, the current annualized dividend of 2.96 expressed against the original $26.45 per-share purchase price. On that basis, the yield on cost works out to 2.27%.

Yield on cost is not a forward-looking measure of income relative to market value, but it can help long-term holders appreciate how the dividend stream has evolved relative to their original outlay. In Seagate’s case, the bulk of the historical total return over the period has come from price appreciation, but dividends and their reinvestment have meaningfully contributed to the ending share count and overall wealth creation.

The Seagate example also underscores several broader lessons for long-term equity investors:

Compounding over multiple decades can transform relatively modest initial sums into substantial capital, particularly when combined with a disciplined reinvestment policy.

Individual-stock outcomes can materially outperform or underperform broad-market indices; diversification and risk management remain important, even when historical case studies appear compelling.

Periods of macroeconomic stress and sector-specific volatility are inherent to long-horizon investing. The ability to maintain a consistent strategy through such periods is often as important as initial security selection.

As always, past performance is not a guarantee of future results, and the return profile of STX over the next twenty years may look very different from the last twenty. Investors considering similar long-term positions today should evaluate company fundamentals, competitive dynamics in data storage and cloud infrastructure, valuation, and their own risk tolerance before making allocation decisions.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“One of the funny things about the stock market is that every time one person buys, another sells, and both think they are astute.” — William Feather