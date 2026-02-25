“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a twenty year period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2006, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Electronic Arts, Inc. (NASD: EA), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a twenty year holding period.
|Start date:
|02/27/2006
|
|End date:
|02/24/2026
|Start price/share:
|$53.02
|End price/share:
|$201.00
|Starting shares:
|188.61
|Ending shares:
|194.00
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$3.87
|Total return:
|289.94%
|Average annual return:
|7.04%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$39,001.73
As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 7.04%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $39,001.73 today (as of 02/24/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 289.94% (something to think about: how might EA shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Electronic Arts, Inc. paid investors a total of $3.87/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .76/share, we calculate that EA has a current yield of approximately 0.38%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .76 against the original $53.02/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.72%.
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“Everyone has the brainpower to make money in stocks. Not everyone has the stomach. If you are susceptible to selling everything in a panic, you ought to avoid stocks and mutual funds altogether.” — Peter Lynch