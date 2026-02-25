The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a twenty year period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2006, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Electronic Arts, Inc. (NASD: EA), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a twenty year holding period.

EA 20-Year Return Details Start date: 02/27/2006 $10,000



02/27/2006 $39,001



02/24/2026 End date: 02/24/2026 Start price/share: $53.02 End price/share: $201.00 Starting shares: 188.61 Ending shares: 194.00 Dividends reinvested/share: $3.87 Total return: 289.94% Average annual return: 7.04% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $39,001.73

As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 7.04%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $39,001.73 today (as of 02/24/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 289.94% (something to think about: how might EA shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Electronic Arts, Inc. paid investors a total of $3.87/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .76/share, we calculate that EA has a current yield of approximately 0.38%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .76 against the original $53.02/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.72%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“Everyone has the brainpower to make money in stocks. Not everyone has the stomach. If you are susceptible to selling everything in a panic, you ought to avoid stocks and mutual funds altogether.” — Peter Lynch