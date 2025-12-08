“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Amazon.com Inc (NASD: AMZN)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|12/08/2020
|
|End date:
|12/05/2025
|Start price/share:
|$158.86
|End price/share:
|$229.53
|Starting shares:
|62.95
|Ending shares:
|62.95
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|44.49%
|Average annual return:
|7.65%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$14,450.90
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 7.65%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $14,450.90 today (as of 12/05/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 44.49% (something to think about: how might AMZN shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“Value investing requires a great deal of hard work, unusually strict discipline, and a long-term investment horizon. Few are willing and able to devote sufficient time and effort to become value investors, and only a fraction of those have the proper mind-set to succeed.” — Seth Klarman