“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Amazon.com Inc (NASD: AMZN)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

AMZN 5-Year Return Details Start date: 12/08/2020 $10,000



12/08/2020 $14,450



12/05/2025 End date: 12/05/2025 Start price/share: $158.86 End price/share: $229.53 Starting shares: 62.95 Ending shares: 62.95 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 44.49% Average annual return: 7.65% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $14,450.90

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 7.65%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $14,450.90 today (as of 12/05/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 44.49% (something to think about: how might AMZN shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“Value investing requires a great deal of hard work, unusually strict discipline, and a long-term investment horizon. Few are willing and able to devote sufficient time and effort to become value investors, and only a fraction of those have the proper mind-set to succeed.” — Seth Klarman