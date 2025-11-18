“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a five year period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2020, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Apple Inc (NASD: AAPL), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a five year holding period.
|Start date:
|11/18/2020
|
|End date:
|11/17/2025
|Start price/share:
|$118.03
|End price/share:
|$267.46
|Starting shares:
|84.72
|Ending shares:
|87.03
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$4.75
|Total return:
|132.76%
|Average annual return:
|18.41%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$23,277.80
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 18.41%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $23,277.80 today (as of 11/17/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 132.76% (something to think about: how might AAPL shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Apple Inc paid investors a total of $4.75/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.04/share, we calculate that AAPL has a current yield of approximately 0.39%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.04 against the original $118.03/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.33%.
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“The most important quality for an investor is temperament, not intellect. You need a temperament that neither derives great pleasure from being with the crowd or against the crowd.” — Warren Buffett