“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE: BMY)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|11/16/2020
|
|End date:
|11/13/2025
|Start price/share:
|$64.50
|End price/share:
|$48.63
|Starting shares:
|155.04
|Ending shares:
|188.37
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$11.28
|Total return:
|-8.40%
|Average annual return:
|-1.74%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$9,160.63
As we can see, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -1.74%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $9,160.63 today (as of 11/13/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -8.40% (something to think about: how might BMY shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Bristol Myers Squibb Co. paid investors a total of $11.28/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.48/share, we calculate that BMY has a current yield of approximately 5.10%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.48 against the original $64.50/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 7.91%.
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“The most important thing about an investment philosophy is that you have one.” — David Booth