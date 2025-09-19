“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Xcel Energy Inc (NASD: XEL)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

XEL 5-Year Return Details Start date: 09/21/2020 $10,000



09/21/2020 $12,674



09/18/2025 End date: 09/18/2025 Start price/share: $66.64 End price/share: $72.17 Starting shares: 150.06 Ending shares: 175.64 Dividends reinvested/share: $10.20 Total return: 26.76% Average annual return: 4.86% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $12,674.66

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.86%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $12,674.66 today (as of 09/18/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 26.76% (something to think about: how might XEL shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Xcel Energy Inc paid investors a total of $10.20/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.28/share, we calculate that XEL has a current yield of approximately 3.16%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.28 against the original $66.64/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.74%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“The stock market is a device to transfer money from the impatient to the patient.” — Warren Buffett