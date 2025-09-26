The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a twenty year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of NVIDIA Corp (NASD: NVDA) back in 2005. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

NVDA 20-Year Return Details Start date: 09/26/2005 $10,000



09/26/2005 $6,917,557



09/25/2025 End date: 09/25/2025 Start price/share: $0.28 End price/share: $177.69 Starting shares: 35,714.29 Ending shares: 38,943.23 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.21 Total return: 69,098.22% Average annual return: 38.65% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $6,917,557.29

The above analysis shows the twenty year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 38.65%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $6,917,557.29 today (as of 09/25/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 69,098.22% (something to think about: how might NVDA shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that NVIDIA Corp paid investors a total of $0.21/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .04/share, we calculate that NVDA has a current yield of approximately 0.02%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .04 against the original $0.28/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 7.14%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“The stock market is filled with individuals who know the price of everything, but the value of nothing.” — Phillip Fisher