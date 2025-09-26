“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
— Warren Buffett
The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?
A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a twenty year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of NVIDIA Corp (NASD: NVDA) back in 2005. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:
|Start date:
|09/26/2005
|
|End date:
|09/25/2025
|Start price/share:
|$0.28
|End price/share:
|$177.69
|Starting shares:
|35,714.29
|Ending shares:
|38,943.23
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.21
|Total return:
|69,098.22%
|Average annual return:
|38.65%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$6,917,557.29
The above analysis shows the twenty year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 38.65%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $6,917,557.29 today (as of 09/25/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 69,098.22% (something to think about: how might NVDA shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that NVIDIA Corp paid investors a total of $0.21/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .04/share, we calculate that NVDA has a current yield of approximately 0.02%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .04 against the original $0.28/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 7.14%.
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“The stock market is filled with individuals who know the price of everything, but the value of nothing.” — Phillip Fisher