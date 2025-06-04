“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASD: UAL)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.

06/03/2025 End date: 06/03/2025 Start price/share: $54.57 End price/share: $81.08 Starting shares: 183.25 Ending shares: 183.25 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 48.58% Average annual return: 4.04% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $14,862.70

The above analysis shows the decade-long investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.04%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $14,862.70 today (as of 06/03/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 48.58% (something to think about: how might UAL shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“The individual investor should act consistently as an investor and not as a speculator.” — Benjamin Graham