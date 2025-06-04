“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASD: UAL)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.
|Start date:
|06/04/2015
|
|End date:
|06/03/2025
|Start price/share:
|$54.57
|End price/share:
|$81.08
|Starting shares:
|183.25
|Ending shares:
|183.25
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|48.58%
|Average annual return:
|4.04%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$14,862.70
The above analysis shows the decade-long investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.04%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $14,862.70 today (as of 06/03/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 48.58% (something to think about: how might UAL shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“The individual investor should act consistently as an investor and not as a speculator.” — Benjamin Graham