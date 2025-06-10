“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Dollar Tree Inc (NASD: DLTR)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

06/03/2025 End date: 06/03/2025 Start price/share: $93.26 End price/share: $96.72 Starting shares: 107.23 Ending shares: 107.23 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 3.71% Average annual return: 0.73% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $10,370.37

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 0.73%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $10,370.37 today (as of 06/03/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 3.71% (something to think about: how might DLTR shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“I believe in the discipline of mastering the best that other people have ever figured out. I don’t believe in just sitting down and trying to dream it all up yourself. Nobody’s that smart.” — Charlie Munger