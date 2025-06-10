“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into CME Group (NASD: CME)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.
|Start date:
|06/22/2015
|
|End date:
|06/18/2025
|Start price/share:
|$94.67
|End price/share:
|$272.10
|Starting shares:
|105.63
|Ending shares:
|157.86
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$69.54
|Total return:
|329.53%
|Average annual return:
|15.70%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$42,969.48
As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 15.70%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $42,969.48 today (as of 06/18/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 329.53% (something to think about: how might CME shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that CME Group paid investors a total of $69.54/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 5/share, we calculate that CME has a current yield of approximately 1.84%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 5 against the original $94.67/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.94%.
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“When you sell in desperation, you always sell cheap.” — Peter Lynch