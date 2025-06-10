“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into CME Group (NASD: CME)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.

CME 10-Year Return Details Start date: 06/22/2015 $10,000



06/22/2015 $42,969



06/18/2025 End date: 06/18/2025 Start price/share: $94.67 End price/share: $272.10 Starting shares: 105.63 Ending shares: 157.86 Dividends reinvested/share: $69.54 Total return: 329.53% Average annual return: 15.70% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $42,969.48

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 15.70%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $42,969.48 today (as of 06/18/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 329.53% (something to think about: how might CME shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that CME Group paid investors a total of $69.54/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 5/share, we calculate that CME has a current yield of approximately 1.84%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 5 against the original $94.67/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.94%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“When you sell in desperation, you always sell cheap.” — Peter Lynch