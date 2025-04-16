The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a two-decade holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE: LVS)? Today, we examine the outcome of a two-decade investment into the stock back in 2005.

LVS 20-Year Return Details Start date: 04/18/2005 $10,000



04/18/2005 $12,670



04/15/2025 End date: 04/15/2025 Start price/share: $39.85 End price/share: $32.67 Starting shares: 250.94 Ending shares: 387.46 Dividends reinvested/share: $23.87 Total return: 26.58% Average annual return: 1.19% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $12,670.10

As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 1.19%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $12,670.10 today (as of 04/15/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 26.58% (something to think about: how might LVS shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Las Vegas Sands Corp paid investors a total of $23.87/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1/share, we calculate that LVS has a current yield of approximately 3.06%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1 against the original $39.85/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 7.68%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“It’s not whether you’re right or wrong that’s important, but how much money you make when you’re right and how much you lose when you’re wrong.” — George Soros