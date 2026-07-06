“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

A long holding period can smooth short-term volatility, but it does not guarantee strong compounding. KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) provides a useful case study. Over the past 20 years, a hypothetical investment made in July 2006 produced a positive total return with dividends reinvested, but the overall result was modest and heavily dependent on income rather than share-price appreciation.

KeyCorp 20-Year Return at a Glance

KEY 20-Year Return Details Start date: 07/06/2006 $10,000



07/06/2006 $12,594



07/02/2026 End date: 07/02/2026 Start price/share: $35.49 End price/share: $23.02 Starting shares: 281.77 Ending shares: 547.04 Dividends reinvested/share: $11.45 Total return: 25.93% Average annual return: 1.16% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $12,594.77

A $10,000 investment in KeyCorp on 07/06/2006 would have grown to $12,594.77 by 07/02/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a 25.93% total return and an annualized return of 1.16%. The result is positive, but over a full 20-year period it falls well short of what many investors would expect from long-duration equity ownership.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Return

The most important takeaway is that KeyCorp’s long-term total return was supported primarily by dividends, not by capital appreciation. The share price declined from $35.49 to $23.02 over the measurement period, meaning the stock finished well below the original purchase price. Without dividend reinvestment, the outcome would have been materially weaker.

That distinction matters. Total return reflects both price change and cash distributions, while price return captures only the movement in the stock itself. In KeyCorp’s case, reinvested dividends significantly increased the share count, from 281.77 shares initially to 547.04 shares at the end of the period. Even so, the final annualized return remained modest because the stock price component was a drag on long-run compounding.

Why Bank Stocks Can Produce Uneven Long-Term Results

KeyCorp is a regional bank, and bank stocks often experience return patterns that differ from those of asset-light compounders or broad market leaders. Earnings and valuation can be shaped by credit cycles, deposit costs, loan demand, interest-rate movements, regulatory changes, and capital requirements. That can make long-term returns more cyclical and less linear than the returns of businesses with stronger structural pricing power or higher retained-return economics.

The 2006 starting point is also relevant. Buying a bank stock before the 2008 financial crisis created a demanding base period for any 20-year comparison. For many financial institutions, the crisis reset valuations, capital structures, dividend policies, and long-term growth trajectories. A result such as KeyCorp’s illustrates how a severe drawdown early in a holding period can weigh on compounded returns for many years, even when the company continues paying dividends.

Key Dividend Metrics

Dividends remain central to the KeyCorp investment case. Over the 20-year period shown above, the stock paid $11.45 per share in cumulative dividends, and the return calculation assumes those cash payments were automatically reinvested using the closing price on the ex-dividend date.

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $0.82 per share, KEY has a current yield of approximately 3.56% using the ending share price of $23.02. Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price of $35.49. On that basis, the yield on cost is about 2.31%.

Key Takeaways

KeyCorp produced a positive 20-year total return, but the gain was limited.

The ending value of a $10,000 investment was $12,594.77 with dividends reinvested.

The annualized return was 1.16%, indicating weak long-term compounding.

Dividends accounted for a substantial portion of the overall return.

The stock finished below its 2006 purchase price, highlighting the importance of total-return analysis.

Bottom Line

KeyCorp demonstrates that a long holding period alone is not enough to produce strong results. Over 20 years, reinvested dividends helped preserve and modestly grow capital, but the stock’s price decline limited the power of compounding. For evaluating bank stocks in particular, it is essential to separate income generation from underlying share-price performance and to judge whether total return is being driven by business improvement or simply by cash distributions.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“The best stock to buy is the one you already own.” — Peter Lynch