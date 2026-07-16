A long-term investment in Freeport-McMoRan can only be understood through total return. For a capital-intensive, cyclical mining company such as NYSE: FCX, the outcome over decades depends not just on the share price, but also on the contribution from dividends and the effect of reinvestment. Looking back to mid-2006, a hypothetical $10,000 purchase of Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold held for roughly 20 years produced a positive result, though one shaped by commodity cycles rather than smooth compounding.

FCX 20-Year Return at a Glance

FCX 20-Year Return Details Start date: 07/17/2006 $10,000



07/17/2006 $35,654



07/15/2026 End date: 07/15/2026 Start price/share: $25.79 End price/share: $60.97 Starting shares: 387.75 Ending shares: 585.27 Dividends reinvested/share: $13.94 Total return: 256.84% Average annual return: 6.56% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $35,654.23

A $10,000 investment in Freeport-McMoRan on 07/17/2006 would have grown to $35,654.23 by 07/15/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a total return of 256.84% and an annualized return of 6.56%. These figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove the Return?

The result reflects two distinct sources of return:

Share price appreciation: FCX rose from $25.79 to $60.97 per share over the period.

FCX rose from $25.79 to $60.97 per share over the period. Reinvested dividends: cumulative dividends of $13.94 per share increased the share count from 387.75 to 585.27.

This distinction matters. In commodity equities, price performance can be highly cyclical, tied to swings in copper prices, production volumes, operating costs, capital spending needs, and broader global industrial demand. Reinvested dividends help offset some of that volatility by steadily adding shares when distributions are paid, although they do not eliminate the cycle-driven nature of returns.

Why Freeport-McMoRan Behaves Differently From a Typical Dividend Stock

Freeport-McMoRan is fundamentally a mining company, not a bond proxy or a classic defensive income name. Its economics are heavily influenced by the copper market, with additional exposure historically tied to gold and other byproducts. As a result, valuation and shareholder returns tend to move with the commodity cycle and with changes in expectations for global construction, manufacturing, electrification demand, and capital investment.

That context helps explain why a 20-year holding period can still produce a moderate annualized return despite a strong headline gain in ending value. Along the way, investors in FCX would have experienced periods of significant upside as well as sharp drawdowns, reflecting both macroeconomic conditions and the operating leverage inherent in large-scale mining businesses.

Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $0.30 per share, FCX has a current yield of approximately 0.49% using the cited share price. On the original 2006 purchase price of $25.79, that same dividend translates to a yield on cost of 1.16%.

Yield on cost can be a useful descriptive measure, but it is not the same as current yield and should not be confused with the return available to a new buyer today. For existing holders, it illustrates how the cash income generated by the position compares with the original entry price. For new investors, the more relevant figure remains the dividend relative to the current market price.

Key Takeaways

For quick reference:

A $10,000 investment in FCX in July 2006 grew to $35,654.23 by July 2026 with dividends reinvested.

The total return was 256.84%.

The annualized return was 6.56%.

Dividend reinvestment meaningfully increased the ending share count.

The long-term outcome was positive, but the return profile was shaped by commodity-cycle volatility.

For investors evaluating Freeport-McMoRan over a long horizon, the central lesson is that total return in mining equities is driven by far more than a simple start-and-end price comparison. Dividend reinvestment helped, but the long-run result still reflects the underlying cyclicality of copper, the capital demands of mining operations, and the timing of entry and exit across a full market cycle.

“You can get in much more trouble with a good idea than a bad idea, because you forget that the good idea has limits.” — Benjamin Graham