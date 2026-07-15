“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period can reveal how powerfully capital appreciation and dividend reinvestment work together. For Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASD: STX), that combination produced an exceptional result. Based on the figures below, a $10,000 investment in STX made on 07/15/2021 grew to $118,347.67 by 07/14/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested.

The central takeaway is straightforward: Seagate’s five-year total return was driven primarily by a dramatic rise in the share price, with dividends providing an additional compounding benefit. That distinction matters, because it helps separate the contribution from income generation from the contribution of market revaluation.

STX 5-Year Return Details

STX 5-Year Return Details Start date: 07/15/2021 $10,000



07/15/2021 $118,347



07/14/2026 End date: 07/14/2026 Start price/share: $86.15 End price/share: $878.31 Starting shares: 116.08 Ending shares: 134.75 Dividends reinvested/share: $14.17 Total return: 1,083.48% Average annual return: 63.92% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $118,347.67

What Drove Seagate’s Total Return?

As shown above, the five-year result was extraordinary. An annualized return of 63.92% is enough to turn a $10,000 starting investment into $118,347.67 over the period ended 07/14/2026. On a total return basis, that equates to 1,083.48%. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

The largest driver of that performance was the move in STX from $86.15 to $878.31 per share. Dividend reinvestment contributed as well, increasing the share count from 116.08 shares to 134.75 shares over the period. In other words, the dividend stream helped expand ownership, but the dominant factor in the outcome was share price appreciation.

At a glance: Initial investment: $10,000

Ending value: $118,347.67

Total return: 1,083.48%

Annualized return: 63.92%

Ending share count with dividend reinvestment: 134.75

The Role of Dividends and Reinvestment

Over the past five years, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC paid $14.17 per share in dividends. Reinvesting those payments added to the investor’s share count and modestly enhanced long-term compounding. For the calculations above, dividends are assumed to have been reinvested into additional shares on the closing price of the ex-dividend date.

This distinction is important when evaluating dividend stocks. A stock can deliver strong income, strong price appreciation, or both. In STX’s case, the dividend provided an incremental return layer, but it was not the primary explanation for the magnitude of the five-year gain.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Using the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.96 per share, STX has a current yield of approximately 0.34% based on the ending share price shown above. Measured against the original purchase price of $86.15, that same dividend rate implies a yield on cost of roughly 3.44%.

Yield on cost is useful because it shows how an income stream evolves relative to the original entry price. Current yield, by contrast, reflects what a new buyer would earn at the recent market price. For long-term holders, the two figures can diverge materially when a stock has appreciated sharply.

How to Read a Result Like This

A five-year return of this scale naturally raises the question of durability. When a stock posts outsized gains, the next phase of returns depends less on the historical path and more on future earnings power, capital allocation, industry conditions, and valuation. Historical total return data is useful because it shows what compounding achieved; it does not, by itself, establish what comes next.

For STX, the key analytical point is that the five-year outcome combined two distinct elements: a modest cash yield and an exceptionally strong rerating in the equity value. Investors reviewing the period should therefore focus not only on the total return number, but also on the composition of that return.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“The right time for a company to finance its growth is not when it needs capital, but rather when the market is most receptive to providing capital.” — Michael Milken