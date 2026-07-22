“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period is often the clearest way to judge whether a stock rewarded patient ownership. For Revvity Inc (NYSE: RVTY), the past decade produced a positive buy-and-hold outcome, driven primarily by share-price appreciation, with a smaller contribution from dividends reinvested along the way.

Looking back to an initial investment made on 07/22/2016, a $10,000 position in Revvity grew to $20,556.93 by 07/21/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That translates to a total return of 105.57% and an average annual return of 7.47%.

RVTY 10-Year Return Details

RVTY 10-Year Return Details Start date: 07/22/2016 $10,000



07/22/2016 $20,556



07/21/2026 End date: 07/21/2026 Start price/share: $55.33 End price/share: $110.52 Starting shares: 180.73 Ending shares: 186.00 Dividends reinvested/share: $2.80 Total return: 105.57% Average annual return: 7.47% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $20,556.93

The basic result is straightforward: Revvity approximately doubled an investor’s money over the period, but it did so with only a modest income component. Most of the return came from the stock price rising from $55.33 to $110.52, while dividend reinvestment added a smaller incremental benefit through the increase in share count from 180.73 to 186.00 shares.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the 10-Year Return?

Revvity’s decade-long return profile illustrates an important distinction in total return analysis: not all positive outcomes are driven the same way. In this case, the return was primarily equity appreciation rather than dividend income. That matters because a price-led return stream can be more sensitive to changes in earnings growth, valuation multiples, and business execution than a return stream supported by a larger cash yield.

For long-term holders, that makes operating performance especially important. Revvity operates in life sciences and diagnostics, businesses that tend to be shaped by research spending, clinical testing demand, product mix, recurring consumables revenue, and capital equipment cycles. Over long periods, stocks in these categories often reflect not only revenue growth, but also margin durability and the market’s willingness to assign a premium valuation to scientifically specialized businesses.

Dividend Reinvestment and Share Accumulation

Dividend reinvestment played a limited but still positive role in the outcome. Over the 10-year period, Revvity paid $2.80 per share in dividends, and those distributions were assumed to be reinvested at the closing price on each ex-dividend date. That process lifted the share count from 180.73 shares to 186.00 shares.

In practical terms, this is how reinvestment contributes to compounding:

Cash dividends purchase additional shares.

Those incremental shares then participate in future price appreciation.

Future dividends are paid on a larger share base.

When a stock has a low dividend yield, however, reinvestment usually has a smaller effect on total return than it would for a higher-yielding equity. That is clearly the case here.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $0.28 per share, RVTY has a current dividend yield of approximately 0.25% using the ending share price of $110.52.

Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using the starting price of $55.33 per share, Revvity’s current dividend equates to a yield on cost of about 0.45%.

These figures help frame the stock appropriately. Revvity has not been a high-income equity over this period. Instead, its investment case has been more closely tied to capital appreciation, with the dividend functioning as a supplemental return component rather than the core driver.

Key Takeaways From Revvity’s 10-Year Performance

A $10,000 investment grew to $20,556.93 over 10 years.

Total return was 105.57% with dividends reinvested.

The annualized return was 7.47%.

Most of the gain came from share-price appreciation, not dividend income.

The current yield remains low, at roughly 0.25%.

Viewed as a decade-long buy-and-hold investment, Revvity delivered a solid positive total return, but the composition of that return is as important as the headline number. Investors evaluating the stock over the next decade will likely focus less on income potential and more on the durability of the company’s operating performance, its exposure to end-market demand in diagnostics and life sciences, and the valuation the market continues to assign to that growth profile.