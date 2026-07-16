“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period offers a practical way to evaluate how a dividend-paying real estate investment trust has rewarded patient shareholders. For Public Storage (NYSE: PSA), the result over the past five years shows a return profile driven far more by income than by share-price appreciation. Using a starting investment date of 07/16/2021 and assuming dividends were reinvested, a $10,000 investment in Public Storage grew to $12,479.72 by 07/15/2026.

Public Storage 5-Year Return at a Glance

PSA 5-Year Return Details Start date: 07/16/2021 $10,000



07/16/2021 $12,479



07/15/2026 End date: 07/15/2026 Start price/share: $313.94 End price/share: $314.68 Starting shares: 31.85 Ending shares: 39.66 Dividends reinvested/share: $67.15 Total return: 24.80% Average annual return: 4.53% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $12,479.72

The key takeaway is straightforward: over this five-year span, Public Storage delivered a 24.80% total return, equivalent to an average annual return of 4.53%, assuming dividend reinvestment. The ending value of $12,479.72 reflects both the stock’s cash distributions and the compounding effect of using those distributions to buy additional shares.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Why Dividends Accounted for Most of the Return

Public Storage’s share price was almost unchanged across the measurement period, rising from $313.94 to $314.68. That minimal price appreciation makes the source of return especially clear: the bulk of shareholder gains came from dividends, not from multiple expansion or capital appreciation.

That pattern is common in mature REITs. Because REITs are structured to distribute a substantial portion of taxable income, investors often receive a meaningful share of their return in cash. For Public Storage, the stated reinvested dividends of $67.15 per share over the period increased the share count from 31.85 to 39.66, which in turn amplified the final portfolio value.

What the Numbers Show

In practical terms, the five-year result can be summarized as follows:

$10,000 invested on 07/16/2021 became $12,479.72 on 07/15/2026.

The total return was 24.80%.

The average annual return was 4.53%.

The stock price changed very little over the period.

Dividend reinvestment was the main contributor to overall performance.

This distinction matters. Looking only at the starting and ending share price would suggest that Public Storage produced almost no return over the period. Looking at total return tells a different story, and for income-oriented equities that is usually the more relevant measure.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $12 per share, PSA has a current yield of approximately 3.81%. That is simply the annual dividend divided by the recent share price.

Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annual dividend to the original purchase price. Using the initial entry price of $313.94 per share, the current $12 annualized dividend equates to a yield on cost of about 3.82%.

Yield on cost does not indicate what a new buyer would earn at today’s price, but it can help illustrate how an income stream evolves for a long-term holder. In this case, because the share price at the end of the period remained close to the original purchase price, current yield and yield on cost are nearly identical.

How to Interpret Public Storage’s 5-Year Performance

Public Storage’s five-year return profile underscores a basic point about REIT investing: total return often depends as much on disciplined income compounding as on stock-price gains. When price appreciation is limited, reinvested dividends can represent most of the investment outcome.

That does not make the result weak or strong in isolation; it simply clarifies the nature of the return. Investors assessing Public Storage should focus on the combination of property-level operating performance, dividend sustainability, balance-sheet strength, and the valuation at which the shares are purchased. Over periods like the one examined here, those factors can matter more than short-term movements in the share price.

One final investment quote:

“Finding the best person or the best organization to invest your money is one of the most important financial decisions you’ll ever make.” — Bill Gross