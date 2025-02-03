The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a two-decade holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK)? Today, we examine the outcome of a two-decade investment into the stock back in 2005.

MHK 20-Year Return Details Start date: 02/03/2005 $10,000



02/03/2005 $13,390



01/31/2025 End date: 01/31/2025 Start price/share: $91.40 End price/share: $122.30 Starting shares: 109.41 Ending shares: 109.41 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 33.81% Average annual return: 1.47% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $13,390.23

As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 1.47%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $13,390.23 today (as of 01/31/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 33.81% (something to think about: how might MHK shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“We don’t have to be smarter than the rest. We have to be more disciplined than the rest.” — Warren Buffett