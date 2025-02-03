“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a two-decade holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK)? Today, we examine the outcome of a two-decade investment into the stock back in 2005.
|Start date:
|02/03/2005
|
|End date:
|01/31/2025
|Start price/share:
|$91.40
|End price/share:
|$122.30
|Starting shares:
|109.41
|Ending shares:
|109.41
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|33.81%
|Average annual return:
|1.47%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$13,390.23
As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 1.47%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $13,390.23 today (as of 01/31/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 33.81% (something to think about: how might MHK shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“We don’t have to be smarter than the rest. We have to be more disciplined than the rest.” — Warren Buffett