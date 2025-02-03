“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a five year holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Expedia Group Inc (NASD: EXPE) back in 2020: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full five year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 5 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

EXPE 5-Year Return Details Start date: 02/03/2020 $10,000



02/03/2020 $15,918



01/31/2025 End date: 01/31/2025 Start price/share: $107.80 End price/share: $170.95 Starting shares: 92.76 Ending shares: 93.13 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.34 Total return: 59.21% Average annual return: 9.75% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $15,918.86

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.75%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $15,918.86 today (as of 01/31/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 59.21% (something to think about: how might EXPE shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Many investors out there refuse to own any stock that lacks a dividend; in the case of Expedia Group Inc, investors have received $0.34/share in dividends these past 5 years examined in the exercise above. This means total return was driven not just by share price, but also by the dividends received (and what the investor did with those dividends). For this exercise, what we’ve done with the dividends is to assume they are reinvestted — i.e. used to purchase additional shares (the calculations use closing price on ex-date).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.36/share, we calculate that EXPE has a current yield of approximately 0.80%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.36 against the original $107.80/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.74%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“Value investing requires a great deal of hard work, unusually strict discipline, and a long-term investment horizon. Few are willing and able to devote sufficient time and effort to become value investors, and only a fraction of those have the proper mind-set to succeed.” — Seth Klarman