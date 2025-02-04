“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Biogen Inc (NASD: BIIB)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

BIIB 5-Year Return Details Start date: 02/04/2020 $10,000



02/04/2020 $5,025



02/03/2025 End date: 02/03/2025 Start price/share: $283.29 End price/share: $142.34 Starting shares: 35.30 Ending shares: 35.30 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -49.75% Average annual return: -12.85% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $5,025.43

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -12.85%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $5,025.43 today (as of 02/03/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -49.75% (something to think about: how might BIIB shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another great investment quote to think about:

“People who succeed in the stock market also accept periodic losses, setbacks, and unexpected occurrences. Calamitous drops do not scare them out of the game.” — Peter Lynch