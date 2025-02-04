“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Biogen Inc (NASD: BIIB)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|02/04/2020
|
|End date:
|02/03/2025
|Start price/share:
|$283.29
|End price/share:
|$142.34
|Starting shares:
|35.30
|Ending shares:
|35.30
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|-49.75%
|Average annual return:
|-12.85%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$5,025.43
As we can see, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -12.85%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $5,025.43 today (as of 02/03/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -49.75% (something to think about: how might BIIB shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Another great investment quote to think about:
“People who succeed in the stock market also accept periodic losses, setbacks, and unexpected occurrences. Calamitous drops do not scare them out of the game.” — Peter Lynch