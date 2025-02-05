“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
— Warren Buffett
The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?
A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a two-decade holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of BorgWarner Inc (NYSE: BWA) back in 2005. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:
|Start date:
|02/07/2005
|
|End date:
|02/04/2025
|Start price/share:
|$11.81
|End price/share:
|$31.33
|Starting shares:
|846.74
|Ending shares:
|1,041.28
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$6.65
|Total return:
|226.23%
|Average annual return:
|6.09%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$32,630.95
As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 6.09%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $32,630.95 today (as of 02/04/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 226.23% (something to think about: how might BWA shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that BorgWarner Inc paid investors a total of $6.65/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .44/share, we calculate that BWA has a current yield of approximately 1.40%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .44 against the original $11.81/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 11.85%.
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“You make most of your money in a bear market, you just don’t realize it at the time.” — Shelby Davis