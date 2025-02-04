“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASD: UAL)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.
|Start date:
|02/04/2015
|
|End date:
|02/03/2025
|Start price/share:
|$71.70
|End price/share:
|$104.83
|Starting shares:
|139.47
|Ending shares:
|139.47
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|46.21%
|Average annual return:
|3.87%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$14,621.49
As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 3.87%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $14,621.49 today (as of 02/03/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 46.21% (something to think about: how might UAL shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“The stock market is the story of cycles and of the human behavior that is responsible for overreactions in both directions.” — Seth Klarman