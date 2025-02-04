“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASD: UAL)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.

UAL 10-Year Return Details Start date: 02/04/2015 $10,000



02/04/2015 $14,621



02/03/2025 End date: 02/03/2025 Start price/share: $71.70 End price/share: $104.83 Starting shares: 139.47 Ending shares: 139.47 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 46.21% Average annual return: 3.87% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $14,621.49

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 3.87%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $14,621.49 today (as of 02/03/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 46.21% (something to think about: how might UAL shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“The stock market is the story of cycles and of the human behavior that is responsible for overreactions in both directions.” — Seth Klarman