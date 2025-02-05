“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a five year holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE: SLB) back in 2020: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full five year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 5 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

SLB 5-Year Return Details Start date: 02/05/2020 $10,000



02/05/2020 $13,121



02/04/2025 End date: 02/04/2025 Start price/share: $35.07 End price/share: $41.22 Starting shares: 285.14 Ending shares: 318.35 Dividends reinvested/share: $4.12 Total return: 31.22% Average annual return: 5.58% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $13,121.18

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 5.58%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $13,121.18 today (as of 02/04/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 31.22% (something to think about: how might SLB shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Schlumberger Ltd paid investors a total of $4.12/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.14/share, we calculate that SLB has a current yield of approximately 2.77%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.14 against the original $35.07/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 7.90%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“This company looks cheap, that company looks cheap, but the overall economy could completely screw it up. The key is to wait. Sometimes the hardest thing to do is to do nothing.” — David Tepper