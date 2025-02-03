One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a ten year holding period for an investor who was considering KLA Corp (NASD: KLAC) back in 2015, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

KLAC 10-Year Return Details Start date: 02/03/2015 $10,000



02/03/2015 $142,377



01/31/2025 End date: 01/31/2025 Start price/share: $63.47 End price/share: $738.24 Starting shares: 157.55 Ending shares: 192.89 Dividends reinvested/share: $35.84 Total return: 1,324.00% Average annual return: 30.42% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $142,377.70

As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 30.42%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $142,377.70 today (as of 01/31/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,324.00% (something to think about: how might KLAC shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that KLA Corp paid investors a total of $35.84/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 6.8/share, we calculate that KLAC has a current yield of approximately 0.92%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 6.8 against the original $63.47/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.45%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“A stock is not just a ticker symbol or an electronic blip; it is an ownership interest in an actual business, with an underlying value that does not depend on its share price.” — Benjamin Graham