“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a five year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of NVR Inc. (NYSE: NVR) back in 2020. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

02/04/2025 End date: 02/04/2025 Start price/share: $3,853.48 End price/share: $7,788.55 Starting shares: 2.60 Ending shares: 2.60 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 102.12% Average annual return: 15.10% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $20,208.96

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 15.10%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $20,208.96 today (as of 02/04/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 102.12% (something to think about: how might NVR shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“You get recessions, you have stock market declines. If you don’t understand that’s going to happen, then you’re not ready, you won’t do well in the markets.” — Peter Lynch