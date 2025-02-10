“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a ten year holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Netflix Inc (NASD: NFLX) back in 2015: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full ten year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 10 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

NFLX 10-Year Return Details Start date: 02/03/2015 $10,000



02/03/2015 $149,634



01/31/2025 End date: 01/31/2025 Start price/share: $65.27 End price/share: $976.76 Starting shares: 153.21 Ending shares: 153.21 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 1,396.49% Average annual return: 31.07% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $149,634.93

The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 31.07%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $149,634.93 today (as of 01/31/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,396.49% (something to think about: how might NFLX shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“Never test the depth of a river with both feet.” — Warren Buffett