“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
This inspiring quote from Warren Buffett teaches us the importance of considering our investment time horizon when approaching any given investment: Could we envision ourselves holding the stock we are considering for many years? Even a five year holding period potentially?
For “buy-and-hold” investors taking a long-term view, what’s important isn’t the short-term stock market fluctuations that will inevitably occur, but what happens over the long haul. Looking back 5 years to 2020, investors considering an investment into shares of Alphabet Inc (NASD: GOOGL) may have been pondering this very question and thinking about their potential investment result over a full five year time horizon. Here’s how that would have worked out.
|Start date:
|02/05/2020
|
|End date:
|02/04/2025
|Start price/share:
|$72.30
|End price/share:
|$206.38
|Starting shares:
|138.31
|Ending shares:
|138.82
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.60
|Total return:
|186.49%
|Average annual return:
|23.42%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$28,653.53
The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 23.42%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $28,653.53 today (as of 02/04/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 186.49% (something to think about: how might GOOGL shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Alphabet Inc paid investors a total of $0.60/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .8/share, we calculate that GOOGL has a current yield of approximately 0.39%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .8 against the original $72.30/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.54%.
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“To achieve satisfactory investment results is easier than most people realize; to achieve superior results is harder than it looks.” — Benjamin Graham