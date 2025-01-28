“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a ten year period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2015, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE: YUM), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a ten year holding period.
|Start date:
|01/28/2015
|
|End date:
|01/27/2025
|Start price/share:
|$52.41
|End price/share:
|$130.89
|Starting shares:
|190.80
|Ending shares:
|229.29
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$17.86
|Total return:
|200.12%
|Average annual return:
|11.61%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$30,011.83
As we can see, the ten year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 11.61%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $30,011.83 today (as of 01/27/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 200.12% (something to think about: how might YUM shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Yum! Brands Inc paid investors a total of $17.86/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.68/share, we calculate that YUM has a current yield of approximately 2.05%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.68 against the original $52.41/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.91%.
Another great investment quote to think about:
“Money is better than poverty, if only for financial reasons.” — Woody Allen