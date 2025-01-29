“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a twenty year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE: UPS)? Today, we examine the outcome of a twenty year investment into the stock back in 2005.
|Start date:
|01/31/2005
|
|End date:
|01/28/2025
|Start price/share:
|$74.68
|End price/share:
|$135.42
|Starting shares:
|133.90
|Ending shares:
|242.58
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$63.56
|Total return:
|228.51%
|Average annual return:
|6.13%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$32,877.96
As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 6.13%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $32,877.96 today (as of 01/28/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 228.51% (something to think about: how might UPS shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that United Parcel Service Inc paid investors a total of $63.56/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 6.52/share, we calculate that UPS has a current yield of approximately 4.81%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 6.52 against the original $74.68/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 6.44%.
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“You can’t be a good value investor without being an independent thinker; you’re seeing valuations that the market is not appreciating. But it’s critical that you understand why the market isn’t seeing the value you do.” — Joel Greenblatt