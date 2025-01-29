The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a twenty year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE: UPS)? Today, we examine the outcome of a twenty year investment into the stock back in 2005.

UPS 20-Year Return Details Start date: 01/31/2005 $10,000



01/31/2005 $32,877



01/28/2025 End date: 01/28/2025 Start price/share: $74.68 End price/share: $135.42 Starting shares: 133.90 Ending shares: 242.58 Dividends reinvested/share: $63.56 Total return: 228.51% Average annual return: 6.13% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $32,877.96

As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 6.13%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $32,877.96 today (as of 01/28/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 228.51% (something to think about: how might UPS shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that United Parcel Service Inc paid investors a total of $63.56/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 6.52/share, we calculate that UPS has a current yield of approximately 4.81%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 6.52 against the original $74.68/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 6.44%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“You can’t be a good value investor without being an independent thinker; you’re seeing valuations that the market is not appreciating. But it’s critical that you understand why the market isn’t seeing the value you do.” — Joel Greenblatt