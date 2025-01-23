“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a twenty year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Molson Coors Beverage Co (NYSE: TAP)? Today, we examine the outcome of a twenty year investment into the stock back in 2005.
|Start date:
|01/24/2005
|
|End date:
|01/22/2025
|Start price/share:
|$37.31
|End price/share:
|$54.88
|Starting shares:
|268.02
|Ending shares:
|419.57
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$24.45
|Total return:
|130.26%
|Average annual return:
|4.26%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$23,041.11
The above analysis shows the twenty year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.26%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $23,041.11 today (as of 01/22/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 130.26% (something to think about: how might TAP shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Molson Coors Beverage Co paid investors a total of $24.45/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.76/share, we calculate that TAP has a current yield of approximately 3.21%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.76 against the original $37.31/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 8.60%.
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“The function of economic forecasting is to make astrology look respectable.” — John Galbraith