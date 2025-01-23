The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a twenty year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Molson Coors Beverage Co (NYSE: TAP)? Today, we examine the outcome of a twenty year investment into the stock back in 2005.

TAP 20-Year Return Details Start date: 01/24/2005 $10,000



01/24/2005 $23,041



01/22/2025 End date: 01/22/2025 Start price/share: $37.31 End price/share: $54.88 Starting shares: 268.02 Ending shares: 419.57 Dividends reinvested/share: $24.45 Total return: 130.26% Average annual return: 4.26% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $23,041.11

The above analysis shows the twenty year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.26%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $23,041.11 today (as of 01/22/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 130.26% (something to think about: how might TAP shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Molson Coors Beverage Co paid investors a total of $24.45/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.76/share, we calculate that TAP has a current yield of approximately 3.21%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.76 against the original $37.31/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 8.60%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“The function of economic forecasting is to make astrology look respectable.” — John Galbraith